Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,596 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 182,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,494. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 57.64%.

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.