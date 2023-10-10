Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 9,342 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,609 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $110,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,142,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.96. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.