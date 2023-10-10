Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $6.31 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,330,353,000 after purchasing an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,136,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

CP stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

