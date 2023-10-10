Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Receives $46.56 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Stock Up 3.1 %

EVH opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $469.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.51 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.