Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $64.46

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.46, but opened at $67.31. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $66.34, with a volume of 140,617 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 537.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

