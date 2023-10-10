Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 249 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $43,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,900. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

