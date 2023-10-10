Exeter Financial LLC Acquires 887 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 6.5% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,378. 3M has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

