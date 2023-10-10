Exeter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $832,000. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 65.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,608,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,579,758. The stock has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.