Exeter Financial LLC Buys 750 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,376. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

