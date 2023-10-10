Exeter Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

