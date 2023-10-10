Exeter Financial LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,713. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.90. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.54 and a twelve month high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

