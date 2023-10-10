Exeter Financial LLC Has $825,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.88. 5,809,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,774,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

