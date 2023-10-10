Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 143,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.59. 217,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,426. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

