Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 196,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,764. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.