Exeter Financial LLC Sells 4,370 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.23.

NYSE CL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

