Exeter Financial LLC Sells 6,784 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 2.2% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 843.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,104,944. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $301.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

