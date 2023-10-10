Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 2.6%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. 30,025 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 416,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Exscientia Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,114,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Exscientia by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,667,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 28,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Exscientia by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 859,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

