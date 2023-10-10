Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.81

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $182.81 and last traded at $182.42, with a volume of 140263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total value of $1,629,624.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock worth $9,165,464. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 39.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

