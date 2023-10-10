Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 137,300 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $48,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.86. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

