Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 54.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.36. 96,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,173. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.07.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.