Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $64.94 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 467,507 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 1.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $64,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,631. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.0 %

TMUS opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.01 and its 200 day moving average is $139.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

