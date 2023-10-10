Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 876,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,917 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.97% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $43,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $282,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

