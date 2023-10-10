Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 22,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,649 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $68.36. 81,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,148. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.33.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.04%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

