Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 36,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Barclays lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 425,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,564,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 653.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

