Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Exact Sciences worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,037,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,532,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,861,000 after purchasing an additional 620,592 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.