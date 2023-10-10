Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $165.93 million and $12.89 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00034790 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024473 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000179 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003213 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 812,334,490 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

