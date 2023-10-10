Financial Analysis: Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

25.6% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 216.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Royce Micro-Cap Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 21.16% 14.98% 6.41%

Volatility and Risk

Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royce Micro-Cap Trust and Goldman Sachs BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $357.45 million 4.32 $55.00 million $0.83 16.99

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

