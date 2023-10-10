First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

First Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.39. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new stake in First Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

