First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $51.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

