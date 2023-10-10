First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after acquiring an additional 345,756 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,121,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 135,176 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

