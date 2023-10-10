First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after acquiring an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,104,994 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,691,763,000 after purchasing an additional 249,501 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $155.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.15. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.28 and a twelve month high of $165.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

