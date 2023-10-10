First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,676,000 after purchasing an additional 907,715 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,041,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth $37,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,602,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 734,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,502,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

