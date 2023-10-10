First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $530,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,011 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $889,831,000 after buying an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

