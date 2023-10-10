First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 106.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BK stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

