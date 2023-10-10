First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $101.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.