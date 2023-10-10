First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 215.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 33,544 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 10,403 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:CALF opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

