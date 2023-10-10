First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 15,623 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UCON opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

