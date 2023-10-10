First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,596 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

