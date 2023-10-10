First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 2,275 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.23%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

