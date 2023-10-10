First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 63,760 shares.The stock last traded at $53.73 and had previously closed at $53.38.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $722.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 567.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

