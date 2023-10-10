First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Position Trimmed by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust owned about 0.14% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 229,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $961,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. 317,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,597. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.