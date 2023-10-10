First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter worth about $455,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 835.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 98.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 831,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,331 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 305,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 249,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,791 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

