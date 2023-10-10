First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $70.42 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

