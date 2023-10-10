Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 7.1%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 542,623 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 713,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $971.94 million, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.73 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

