Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.
Several brokerages have commented on FLR. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 2.19.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
