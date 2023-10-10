Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

Several brokerages have commented on FLR. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fluor by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fluor by 5.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fluor by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.55 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

