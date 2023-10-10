Francis Financial Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,475. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.74 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

