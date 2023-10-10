Francis Financial Inc. Has $396,000 Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Francis Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,759. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.