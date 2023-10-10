Francis Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 106,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Francis Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $209,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFLV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

