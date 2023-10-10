Francis Financial Inc. Sells 4,852 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Francis Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,728,000. Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,182,000 after buying an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $947,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

