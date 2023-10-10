Francis Financial Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTESFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Francis Financial Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,376. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $101.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

